Russians attack Kherson in morning: 76-year-old man wounded – photo

The Russian military attacked Kherson this morning (5 March), injuring a 76-year-old man.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At about 07:00 (Kyiv time), the Russian army attacked Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank [of the Dnipro River]. As a result, a 76-year-old man was injured."

Advertisement:

Details: Mrochko said that the man was hospitalised with a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his forearm. The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!