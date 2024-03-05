Russians attack Kherson in morning: 76-year-old man wounded – photo
Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 08:50
The Russian military attacked Kherson this morning (5 March), injuring a 76-year-old man.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "At about 07:00 (Kyiv time), the Russian army attacked Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank [of the Dnipro River]. As a result, a 76-year-old man was injured."
Details: Mrochko said that the man was hospitalised with a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his forearm. The information is being confirmed.
