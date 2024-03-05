Russians attack Kherson again, injuring a woman
Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 11:19
Russian troops have attacked Kherson for the second time this morning, injuring a 77-year-old woman.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration
Quote: "As a result of another morning attack on Kherson by Russian occupying forces, a woman, 77, was injured. Currently, she is in hospital. The preliminary diagnosis is a mine-blast trauma."
Details: Mrochko reported that the Russians had injured two people in Kherson on the morning of 5 March. At the time of the Russian attacks, people were inside their houses.
Background:
- Earlier on 5 March, the Russian military attacked Kherson, injuring a 76-year-old man.
