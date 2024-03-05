Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, killing 67-year-old woman
Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 11:31
The Russians attacked the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 5 March, killing a 67-year-old woman.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "At 10:30, Russian forces attacked the village of Kurylivka in the Kupiansk district. As a result of their terrorist actions, a 67-year-old civilian woman was killed."
Details: Emergency services are working at the scene.
