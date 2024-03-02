76-year-old man killed in Russian drone attack on Velykyi Burluk – photo

Aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: National Police in Kharkiv Oblast

A 76-year-old man has been killed in his own home in the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast by Russian attack drones.

Source: National Police in Kharkiv Oblast on Telegram

Details: Law enforcement officers stated that at about 00:10, a Russian Shahed attack UAV hit a private household in the village of Velykyi Burluk. The house caught fire as a result of the Russian drone's strike.

The body of the 76-year-old owner of the house was recovered from the rubble. The house was completely destroyed.

Police evacuated an elderly woman from the neighbouring house.

Photo: National Police in Kharkiv Oblast

All relevant services are working at the scene. Investigators, forensic experts and bomb disposal experts are collecting material evidence.

Investigators opened criminal cases under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Background: The attack on Kharkiv took place around midnight. As a result of the Shahed drone strike, two cars completely burned down, two more were damaged by the blast wave, and residential buildings and garages were damaged.

