Civilian killed in Russian attack on Krasnohorivka
Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 14:49
On 5 March, the Russians attacked the city of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast with artillery, resulting in the death of an elderly man.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "This morning, Russians pummelled the city with artillery, resulting in a 72-year-old man sustaining fatal injuries."
Details: Filashkin added that Krasnohorivka has been on the front line for ten years, and with each passing day, staying there becomes increasingly dangerous.
"I urge everyone: take care of yourselves and your loved ones! Evacuate in time!" Filashkin appealed.
