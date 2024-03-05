All Sections
Civilian killed in Russian attack on Krasnohorivka

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 5 March 2024, 14:49
Civilian killed in Russian attack on Krasnohorivka
Photo: Google maps

On 5 March, the Russians attacked the city of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast with artillery, resulting in the death of an elderly man.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "This morning, Russians pummelled the city with artillery, resulting in a 72-year-old man sustaining fatal injuries."

Details: Filashkin added that Krasnohorivka has been on the front line for ten years, and with each passing day, staying there becomes increasingly dangerous. 

"I urge everyone: take care of yourselves and your loved ones! Evacuate in time!" Filashkin appealed.

Support UP or become our patron!

