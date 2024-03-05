Total of 74 combat clashes take place on front line over past day

Photo: Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians tried to attack on seven fronts, and a total of 74 combat clashes took place at the front line over the past day. The Russians launched five missile strikes and 66 airstrikes and carried out 108 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. At night, Russia attacked with 22 Shaheds, 18 of which were destroyed by air defence systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 5 March

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the past 24 hours, the settlements of Chuikivka in Sumy Oblast and Lyptsi, Varvarivka, Nesterne, Kolodiazne, Kyslivka, Mytrofanivka and Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Tverdokhlibove, Novoiehorivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Terny, Novoselivka, Verkhniokamianske, Kostiantynivka, New-York, Druzhba, Pivnichne, Semenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, Kalynove, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Novodarivka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) were subjected to airstrikes."

Advertisement:

Details: More than 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out seven attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast), trying to improve their tactical position.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks near Terny in Donetsk Oblast and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six Russian attacks near Andriivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 Russian attacks near Novoselivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Prechystivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the occupiers tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 22 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians carried out one attack near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold their positions. The Russians did not abandon their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions despite significant losses. For example, over the past day, the Russians carried out two unsuccessful assault operations.

At the same time, Ukraine's Air Force struck eight areas where Russian personnel were concentrated and one Russian UAV ground control station over the past day. Ukraine's Air Defence Forces also destroyed one Kh-59 guided missile.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three areas where Russian personnel were concentrated, one air defence system and six artillery pieces belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!