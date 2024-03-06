Ukrainian air defences respond to Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight

Mobile fire group of Ukraine's air defence forces. Photo: Serhii Naiev, former Commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Russian UAVs were spotted moving in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 5-6 March, and Ukrainian air defence forces responded to the Russian attack.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The city authorities urged people not to photograph or film the actions of Ukrainian forces, and to observe safety rules.

Quote: "Stay in shelters until the air raid is over."

Updated: At 02:02, the all-clear was given in Kyiv Oblast.

Background:

On the evening of 5 March, Ukraine's Air Force reported Russian loitering munitions moving across several oblasts of Ukraine.

