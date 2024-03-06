Ukrainian air defences respond to Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight
Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 00:49
Russian UAVs were spotted moving in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 5-6 March, and Ukrainian air defence forces responded to the Russian attack.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: The city authorities urged people not to photograph or film the actions of Ukrainian forces, and to observe safety rules.
Quote: "Stay in shelters until the air raid is over."
Updated: At 02:02, the all-clear was given in Kyiv Oblast.
Background:
- On the evening of 5 March, Ukraine's Air Force reported Russian loitering munitions moving across several oblasts of Ukraine.
