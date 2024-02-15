All Sections
Missile attack on Kyiv: new details emerged – photo

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 15 February 2024, 19:24
Missile attack on Kyiv: new details emerged – photo
Huge crater created by Russian missile in Bucha district. Photo: Mayor of Bucha Anatolii Fedoruk

The number of damaged objects increased as a result of Russia's morning missile attack on Kyiv Oblast.  

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: It is reported that as of 18:00, it is known about 21 damaged private houses in the region.

The houses have partially broken windows, split doors and damaged roofs and walls. There are no casualties.

In addition, debris damaged one car and nine non-residential objects, including fences, garages, and utility rooms.

The Oblast Military Administration also stated that the owners of damaged houses "are already receiving the necessary assistance."

Previously: A huge crater emerged in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast as a result of a Russian missile strike, which broke windows and damaged roofs in the area.

Background:

Subjects: missile strikeKyiv Oblastwar
