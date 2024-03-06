All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Drone attack on Sumy: 7 people injured, including 10-year-old child

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 6 March 2024, 10:32
Drone attack on Sumy: 7 people injured, including 10-year-old child
Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A total of seven people, including a 10-year-old boy, have been injured as a result of a Shahed drone attack on residential buildings in Sumy.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Seven people have sought medical assistance, including a 10-year-old boy."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian attack is reported to have damaged the homes of citizens in 11 high-rise buildings and a preschool building. About 20 private cars were also damaged.

Background:

  • On the night of 5-6 March, Sumy was attacked by Russian Shahed drones. Three strikes  were reported in different parts of the city, causing casualties. The Russians struck critical infrastructure and civilian facilities in the city.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumyattack
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Sumy
Video emerges showing aftermath of Russian attack on Sumy: residential building and children's clinic damaged
Three Shahed drone hits recorded in Sumy, casualties reported
Russians strike Sumy Oblast, killing 2 policemen
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
All News
Advertisement: