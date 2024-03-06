Drone attack on Sumy: 7 people injured, including 10-year-old child

A total of seven people, including a 10-year-old boy, have been injured as a result of a Shahed drone attack on residential buildings in Sumy.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Seven people have sought medical assistance, including a 10-year-old boy."

Details: The Russian attack is reported to have damaged the homes of citizens in 11 high-rise buildings and a preschool building. About 20 private cars were also damaged.

Background:

On the night of 5-6 March, Sumy was attacked by Russian Shahed drones. Three strikes were reported in different parts of the city, causing casualties. The Russians struck critical infrastructure and civilian facilities in the city.

