The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has documented the subversive activities of a metropolitan archpriest of the Cherkasy Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), who made statements that attempted to justify Russia's armed aggression.

Quote from SSU: "The clergyman glorified the actions of Russian occupiers and denied their war crimes against Ukraine on his Facebook page.

He also spread pro-Kremlin narratives on the page, trying to discredit Ukrainian defenders.

In particular, he accused Ukrainian defenders of preparing false-flag attacks in Odesa and called the special operations forces of the Azov regiment ‘Nazis’.

The defendant supplemented his [own] posts with reposts of hostile slogans, photos and videos from [other] pro-Kremlin Internet sources."

Details: It is noted that during a search at the cleric's place of residence, law enforcement officers found prohibited symbols and a mobile phone which he used to spread anti-Ukrainian agitation (according to the prosecutor's office, he did this in January 2024 – ed.)

The analyses initiated by the SSU confirmed the facts of the defendant's criminal actions.

Based on the evidence collected, the Metropolitan Archpriest of the UOC-MP was served a notice of suspicion under Art. 436-2.2 and Art. 436-2.3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and glorification of its participants).

His pretrial detention arrangements are currently being discussed.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all of the circumstances surrounding he crime. The offender faces up to 8 years in prison and confiscation of property.

