Bulgaria begins transfer of 100 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine – photo

The Bulgarian government began transporting 100 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, as promised.

Source: bTV channel, which published the relevant photos, as cited by European Pravda

Details: The first armoured personnel carrier was loaded onto the platform and transported from Sofia's Main Directorate of Gendarmerie base to the Novi Iskar railway station.

Photo: bTV

Bulgaria will transfer 110 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine. The Bulgarian Ministry of Defence is in charge of organising their transportation.

APCs will be transported in batches of six units each.

In November 2023, the National Assembly of Bulgaria ratified an intergovernmental agreement between Sofia and Kyiv, which provided for the supply of 100 written off armoured personnel carriers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria to Ukraine.

However, the delivery of the promised armoured personnel carriers was delayed due to concerns about the cost of transportation.

Earlier, Bulgarian officials stated that the transfer of APCs to Ukraine would begin in September-October 2023.

As previously reported, the APCs have been in the warehouse of the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs since the 1980s. This is the first time that the Bulgarian side has handed over armoured vehicles to Kyiv directly, rather than through intermediaries, as it had done before.

