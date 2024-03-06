Hungarian PM to discuss ways of ending Russian war in Ukraine with Donald Trump

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán plans to meet with former US President Donald Trump in Florida this week to discuss ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Péter Szijjártó, Foreign Minister of Hungary, quoted by Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Szijjártó, the meeting with Trump will also address bilateral relations between Hungary and the United States.

The Hungarian minister claims that negotiations to end the war are inevitable, because "Kyiv can't defeat Russia," and "Russia can't defeat the entire West".

Although Orbán called for an immediate ceasefire, he provided no clear plans of how to actually end Russia's war with Ukraine.

In previous years, Orbán attended several pro-Trump events and directly advocated for his re-election as president. He specifically stated that "if Trump were president, the war would not have begun" and that Trump's return "will bring peace." Trump replied by praising Orbán.

The media reported earlier that Trump planned to meet with Orbán at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on 8 March.

