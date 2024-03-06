All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hungarian PM to discuss ways of ending Russian war in Ukraine with Donald Trump

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 6 March 2024, 15:02
Hungarian PM to discuss ways of ending Russian war in Ukraine with Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán and Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán plans to meet with former US President Donald Trump in Florida this week to discuss ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Péter Szijjártó, Foreign Minister of Hungary, quoted by Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Szijjártó, the meeting with Trump will also address bilateral relations between Hungary and the United States.

Advertisement:

The Hungarian minister claims that negotiations to end the war are inevitable, because "Kyiv can't defeat Russia," and "Russia can't defeat the entire West".

Although Orbán called for an immediate ceasefire, he provided no clear plans of how to actually end Russia's war with Ukraine.

In previous years, Orbán attended several pro-Trump events and directly advocated for his re-election as president. He specifically stated that "if Trump were president, the war would not have begun" and that Trump's return "will bring peace." Trump replied by praising Orbán.

The media reported earlier that Trump planned to meet with Orbán at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on 8 March.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: OrbanTrumpUkrainewar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Orban
Hungary's Foreign Minister tells state-run Russian media no Zelenskyy-Orbán meeting planned for now
Hungarian PM confirms he met with Trump who supposedly "can stop wars"
Orbán says Ukraine should be "buffer zone" outside EU and NATO
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
All News
Advertisement: