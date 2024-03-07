92 combat clashes take place on front line in Ukraine over past day

The Russians attacked on seven fronts, with the most intense fighting on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts and a total of 92 combat clashes occurring on the front line over the past 24 hours. The Russians launched six missile attacks and 90 airstrikes. Ukrainian positions and populated areas came under the fire of multiple-launch rocket systems 115 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 7 March

Quote: "Over the past day, airstrikes targeted the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Tovstodubove, Volfyne, Khrapivschyna and Kamianka (Sumy Oblast); Zarichne, Nesterne, Krasnyi Yar, Chorne, Kozacha Lopan and Tabaiivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Yampolivka, Terny, Bohdanivka, Stupochky, New-York, Pokrovsk, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Novodarivka, Chervone, Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery shelling."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 Russian attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled 11 Russian attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 Russian attacks near Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 20 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians carried out 16 attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to hold their positions. Over the past day, the Russians conducted one unsuccessful attack on the positions of Ukrainian forces.

At the same time, Ukraine's Air Force struck seven areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one area where Russian personnel were concentrated, one ammunition storage point and four Russian artillery pieces.

