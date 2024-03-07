All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


92 combat clashes take place on front line in Ukraine over past day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 7 March 2024, 07:30
92 combat clashes take place on front line in Ukraine over past day

The Russians attacked on seven fronts, with the most intense fighting on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts and a total of 92 combat clashes occurring on the front line over the past 24 hours. The Russians launched six missile attacks and 90 airstrikes. Ukrainian positions and populated areas came under the fire of multiple-launch rocket systems 115 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 7 March

Quote: "Over the past day, airstrikes targeted the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Tovstodubove, Volfyne, Khrapivschyna and Kamianka (Sumy Oblast); Zarichne, Nesterne, Krasnyi Yar, Chorne, Kozacha Lopan and Tabaiivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Yampolivka, Terny, Bohdanivka, Stupochky, New-York, Pokrovsk, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Novodarivka, Chervone, Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Advertisement:

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery shelling."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 Russian attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled 11 Russian attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 Russian attacks near Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 20 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians carried out 16 attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to hold their positions. Over the past day, the Russians conducted one unsuccessful attack on the positions of Ukrainian forces.

At the same time, Ukraine's Air Force struck seven areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one area where Russian personnel were concentrated, one ammunition storage point and four Russian artillery pieces.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk OblastKharkiv OblastZaporizhzhia Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces strike Donetsk Oblast with artillery and air bombs, killing woman
Russians bombard village in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
Russians intensify attacks on Novopavlivka front: 39 attacks in 24 hours – General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:23
UK intelligence explains how residents of temporarily occupied territories are forced to vote for Putin
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
All News
Advertisement: