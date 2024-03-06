Russian forces strike Donetsk Oblast with artillery and air bombs, killing woman

The Russian forces struck settlements in Donetsk Oblast on 6 March, killing one woman and injuring another two.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Oblast

Quote: "The occupiers attacked the village of Netailove in the Ocheretyne hromada with artillery (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories - ed.). The projectile struck a street, killing a woman, 62, who was on her own porch at the moment of the attack."

Details: The Russians also struck the village of Kleban Byk in the Illinivka hromada using a KAB-500 air bomb. Two women aged 48 and 56 were injured. Both of them were at home during the attack. They were hospitalised with mine-blast injuries, cut wounds and concussions.

In addition to this, residential buildings, private houses, power lines and a car were damaged.

