All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces strike Donetsk Oblast with artillery and air bombs, killing woman

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 6 March 2024, 20:33
Russian forces strike Donetsk Oblast with artillery and air bombs, killing woman
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russian forces struck settlements in Donetsk Oblast on 6 March, killing one woman and injuring another two.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Oblast

Quote: "The occupiers attacked the village of Netailove in the Ocheretyne hromada with artillery (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories - ed.). The projectile struck a street, killing a woman, 62, who was on her own porch at the moment of the attack."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians also struck the village of Kleban Byk in the Illinivka hromada using a KAB-500 air bomb. Two women aged 48 and 56 were injured. Both of them were at home during the attack. They were hospitalised with mine-blast injuries, cut wounds and concussions.

In addition to this, residential buildings, private houses, power lines and a car were damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastattackcasualtieswar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians bombard village in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
Russians intensify attacks on Novopavlivka front: 39 attacks in 24 hours – General Staff report
Civilian killed in Russian attack on Krasnohorivka
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:23
UK intelligence explains how residents of temporarily occupied territories are forced to vote for Putin
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
All News
Advertisement: