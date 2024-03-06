Russians intensify attacks on Novopavlivka front: 39 attacks in 24 hours – General Staff report

Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russians have attacked on six fronts, most actively on the Novopavlivka front, launched 4 missile strikes and 106 airstrikes, and fired 154 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, with a total of 86 combat clashes taking place on the frontline over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 March

Quote from General Staff: "At night, Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine using Shahed UAVs. Preliminary information indicates that the Defence Forces of Ukraine destroyed 38 out of 42 of these drones. Information on casualties and damage to infrastructure is being established."

Details: Over the past 24 hours, the following settlements were hit by airstrikes: Kyslivka and Mytrofanivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Novoiehorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Terny, Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Semenivka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast); and Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

More than 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts came under artillery fire.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled six Russian attacks near Verkhnokamianske and Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Ivanivske and Bila Hora (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 Russian attacks near Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Nevelske, Semenivka and Orlivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk region), where Russians have tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 39 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians carried out five attacks in the vicinity of Huliaipole, Malynivka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold their positions. Over the past day, Russians made three unsuccessful assault attempts on this front.

At the same time, units of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine hit a Russian Project 22160 Sergei Kotov ship yesterday.

Ukraine's Air Force struck 11 areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, one area where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, one ammunition storage point, one Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system and one Zoopark-1 reconnaissance and fire control radar system.

