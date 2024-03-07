Woman, 46, injured in Russian attack on Kherson – video
Thursday, 7 March 2024, 19:11
Russian forces targeted a residential area in the central part of the city of Kherson on 7 March.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "All the windows in the house belonging to an elderly Kherson resident have been smashed, and her daughter, 46, has been injured in the garden."
Details: The woman was hospitalised in a moderate condition. She was diagnosed with a blast trauma and an arm injury.
