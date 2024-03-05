Russia strikes centre of Kherson, injuring man – video
Russian forces struck the centre of the city of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left (east) bank of the Dnipro River at about 15:00 on 5 March. A 52-year-old man has been injured.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration
Details: The injured man was sent to hospital in moderate condition. The medics diagnosed a mine-blast injury, a shrapnel wound on the back, a dislocation of the shoulder, etc.
This is not the first attack on residential areas of the city today.
Power lines and a car have been damaged as a result of the attacks.
In the afternoon the occupying forces struck an administrative building in the city of Kherson. The building was severely damaged.
Background: The Russian forces struck Kherson two times in the morning, injuring a 77-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man.
