Russia strikes centre of Kherson, injuring man – video

Russian forces struck the centre of the city of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left (east) bank of the Dnipro River at about 15:00 on 5 March. A 52-year-old man has been injured.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Details: The injured man was sent to hospital in moderate condition. The medics diagnosed a mine-blast injury, a shrapnel wound on the back, a dislocation of the shoulder, etc.

This is not the first attack on residential areas of the city today.

Power lines and a car have been damaged as a result of the attacks.

In the afternoon the occupying forces struck an administrative building in the city of Kherson. The building was severely damaged.

Background: The Russian forces struck Kherson two times in the morning, injuring a 77-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man.

