45-year-old man injured in Russian strike on Kherson
Thursday, 7 March 2024, 11:45
A 45-year-old man was wounded during a Russian strike on Kherson on the morning of 7 March.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook
Quote: "A 45-year-old man was injured. He is currently in the hospital being examined and treated."
Details: Prokudin added that a house, garages and parked vehicles were also damaged in the latest attack.
