45-year-old man injured in Russian strike on Kherson

A 45-year-old man was wounded during a Russian strike on Kherson on the morning of 7 March.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "A 45-year-old man was injured. He is currently in the hospital being examined and treated."

Details: Prokudin added that a house, garages and parked vehicles were also damaged in the latest attack.

