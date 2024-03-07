All Sections
45-year-old man injured in Russian strike on Kherson

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 March 2024, 11:45
A 45-year-old man was wounded during a Russian strike on Kherson on the morning of 7 March. 

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "A 45-year-old man was injured. He is currently in the hospital being examined and treated."

Details: Prokudin added that a house, garages and parked vehicles were also damaged in the latest attack. 

