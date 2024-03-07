Zelenskyy signs law demobilising conscripts: when will it take effect

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on the transfer of conscripts to the reserve after they complete their military service term.

Source: the decree on the President's Office website; Zelenskyy’s evening address

Details: Zelenskyy has instructed that conscripts are to be discharged after completing their military service term in April and May 2024. The law applies to military personnel whose service term ended during martial law and was extended beyond the established deadlines.

The decree applies to the military personnel of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, the State Transport Special Service and other military formations of conscripted military personnel formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine.

Quote: "The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine shall ensure, pursuant to requests from Ukraine’s Defence Ministry and Foreign Ministry, the transportation of the persons specified in Article 1 of this Decree, observing safety requirements and making payment for these transportation services at the applicable rates."

Details: Zelenskyy announced in his evening video address that the military command has requested several weeks for preparatory procedures in order to replace individuals in terms of defence tasks.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "And today there is also a decree to discharge conscripts – those who were called up for military service before the start of the full-scale invasion. Now, at the request of the military command, a few weeks are needed for preparatory procedures – to replace people in terms of defence tasks, and from April, the conscripts will be sent to the reserve. I know that some of them have signed a contract to serve in the Defence Forces. I am grateful to each one of them."

Background:

The presidential law allowing conscripts to be dismissed after completing their military service term during martial law was passed by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) on 23 February.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, stated that conscripts who have reached the end of their service terms are to be demobilised in the near future, following a meeting at the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters on 24 November 2023.

Danilov also added that conscripts can choose to extend their tour of duty by signing a new contract. The others will be demobilised.

