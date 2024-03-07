Odesa attack: Ukrainian President's Office cannot rule out that Russia targeted Zelenskyy and Greek PM

KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS AND VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

A Russian missile strike on the port of Odesa on 6 March may have been intended to target the delegation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, quoted by Reuters

Quote: "It really was less than 500 metres from us. What was that? ... You cannot exclude it was directed at the delegation of my president or the delegation of the foreign guest."

Details: Zhovkva stated that the missile was launched from Crimea, which Russia occupied in 2014.

The missile arrived at the port of Odesa in less than three minutes.

"Had we had enough air defence, this ballistic missile could have been intercepted," he asserted.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had witnessed the Russian attack on Odesa on the morning of 6 March, as he was in the city at the time, along with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He also noted that the Russian attack resulted in civilian casualties.

The air-raid warning was issued at 10:41 in Odesa Oblast, followed by a loud explosion. At 10:45, the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile use in the oblasts where the air-raid warning was issued.

It is known that five people were killed in a Russian strike on Odesa's port infrastructure on 6 March.

СNN with reference to its source stated that the missile fired by Russian forces on Odesa on 6 March exploded just 500 metres away from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during their visit to the city.

