All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Odesa attack: Ukrainian President's Office cannot rule out that Russia targeted Zelenskyy and Greek PM

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 7 March 2024, 17:19
Odesa attack: Ukrainian President's Office cannot rule out that Russia targeted Zelenskyy and Greek PM
KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS AND VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

A Russian missile strike on the port of Odesa on 6 March may have been intended to target the delegation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, quoted by Reuters 

Quote: "It really was less than 500 metres from us. What was that? ... You cannot exclude it was directed at the delegation of my president or the delegation of the foreign guest."

Advertisement:

Details: Zhovkva stated that the missile was launched from Crimea, which Russia occupied in 2014.

The missile arrived at the port of Odesa in less than three minutes.

"Had we had enough air defence, this ballistic missile could have been intercepted," he asserted.

Background

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had witnessed the Russian attack on Odesa on the morning of 6 March, as he was in the city at the time, along with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He also noted that the Russian attack resulted in civilian casualties.
  • The air-raid warning was issued at 10:41 in Odesa Oblast, followed by a loud explosion. At 10:45, the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile use in the oblasts where the air-raid warning was issued.
  • It is known that five people were killed in a Russian strike on Odesa's port infrastructure on 6 March.
  • СNN with reference to its source stated that the missile fired by Russian forces on Odesa on 6 March exploded just 500 metres away from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during their visit to the city.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warZelenskyyNATO
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
war
Russians attack Kupiansk, killing 2 people
Russia hits Chernihiv Oblast with mines, killing civilian – photo
Russia launched missile strike on hospital in Sumy, killing civilians – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:23
UK intelligence explains how residents of temporarily occupied territories are forced to vote for Putin
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
All News
Advertisement: