Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada votes to allow demobilisation of conscripts

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 23 February 2024, 11:55
Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada votes to allow demobilisation of conscripts

The presidential law allowing the dismissal of conscripts after completing their military service term during martial law was passed by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament).

Source: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram

Quote: "Bill #11035 on conscription was approved by the Parliament both in principle and in practice. We grant the president the right of veto if he so desires. The bill was introduced without prior notice."

Details: 319 MPs voted for the bill. 

Background:

  • Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, stated that conscripts who have reached the end of their service terms are to be demobilised in the near future, following a meeting at the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters on 24 November 2023.
  • Danilov also added that conscripts can choose to extend their tour of duty by signing a new contract. Others will be demobilised.
  • On 22 February 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy registered in the Verkhovna Rada a bill allowing conscripts who have served for a certain period to retire from active duty during the martial law period.

Subjects: armyVerkhovna Rada
