Zelenskyy presents 30 housing certificates to Heroes of Ukraine and families of fallen heroes – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented another 30 housing certificates to soldiers who received the title of Hero of Ukraine and to the families of fallen heroes.

Quote: "Today I have the honour to present housing certificates to 30 more Heroes of Ukraine and families of fallen heroes. These are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our National Guard – sergeants, senior lieutenants, captains, majors, lieutenant colonels, colonels."

Details: The president also thanked all those who fight for the sake of the state and every family of Ukrainian Heroes.

On 5 December 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that all those who received the title of Hero of Ukraine from the beginning of the full-scale invasion will receive housing from the state.

