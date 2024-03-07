All Sections
Zelenskyy presents 30 housing certificates to Heroes of Ukraine and families of fallen heroes – video

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 March 2024, 14:31
Zelenskyy presents 30 housing certificates to Heroes of Ukraine and families of fallen heroes – video
Volodymyr Zelenskyy presenting housing certificate. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented another 30 housing certificates to soldiers who received the title of Hero of Ukraine and to the families of fallen heroes.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Today I have the honour to present housing certificates to 30 more Heroes of Ukraine and families of fallen heroes. These are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our National Guard – sergeants, senior lieutenants, captains, majors, lieutenant colonels, colonels."

Details: The president also thanked all those who fight for the sake of the state and every family of Ukrainian Heroes.

Background:

On 5 December 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that all those who received the title of Hero of Ukraine from the beginning of the full-scale invasion will receive housing from the state.

Subjects: Zelenskyywar
