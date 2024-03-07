All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Minister and Commander-in-Chief discuss needs of Armed Forces with UK counterparts

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 7 March 2024, 23:50
Photo: Rustem Umierov's Facebook page

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, have met with UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and Chief of Defence Staff Tony Radakin.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "We discussed the priority needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi briefed them on the situation at the front and the latest enemy actions."

Details: Umierov thanked the United Kingdom for its comprehensive support, including the supply of Storm Shadow missiles, which are making a difference on the battlefield.

