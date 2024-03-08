All Sections
Russian attack causes fires at mine complex and electrical substation

Friday, 8 March 2024, 11:02
Russian attack causes fires at mine complex and electrical substation
Aftermath of russian attack. Stock photo: Getty Images

A fire broke out in the administrative and technical complex of one of the mines in Donetsk Oblast during Russian bombardment on the night of March 7-8.

Source: Press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy 

Quote: "No injuries were reported, and the mine remains powered," the report said.

A fire also broke out at a substation of Odesaoblenergo, the regional electrical utility, in Odesa Oblast, causing the shutdown of the transformer that supplies household consumers.

The fire has been extinguished, and work to restore electricity is currently underway.

Background: 

On 7 March, hostilities caused damage to the electrical networks in Donetsk, Sumy, and Kherson oblenergos.

