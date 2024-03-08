Russians attack suburbs of Kherson at night, injuring 81-year-old woman – video
Friday, 8 March 2024, 10:13
The Russians attacked the village of Bilozerka near the city of Kherson on the night of 7-8 March, injuring an 81-year-old woman.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Bilozerka came under heavy Russian attack at night. Fifteen residential buildings, three administrative buildings and an educational institution were damaged.
An 81-year-old local resident was injured. She was taken to hospital, where she was diagnosed with a blast injury and a craniocerebral injury, as well as wounds to her head."
Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that doctors assess the woman's condition as moderate.
