Russians attack suburbs of Kherson at night, injuring 81-year-old woman – video

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 8 March 2024, 10:13
A building with broken windows. Screenshot: Kherson Oblast Military Administration’s video

The Russians attacked the village of Bilozerka near the city of Kherson on the night of 7-8 March, injuring an 81-year-old woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Bilozerka came under heavy Russian attack at night. Fifteen residential buildings, three administrative buildings and an educational institution were damaged. 

An 81-year-old local resident was injured. She was taken to hospital, where she was diagnosed with a blast injury and a craniocerebral injury, as well as wounds to her head."

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that doctors assess the woman's condition as moderate.

