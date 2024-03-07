All Sections
Russia hits Chernihiv Oblast with mines, killing civilian – photo

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 7 March 2024, 21:11
Russia hits Chernihiv Oblast with mines, killing civilian – photo
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast. Photo: National Police

The Russian forces struck the Semenivka hromada in Chernihiv Oblast with mines on 7 March (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories - ed.). A local resident has been killed as a result of the attack.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, at about 16:00, a civilian, 52, was killed in the Semenivka hromada in a Russian mortar attack. The body was found near the crater by his neighbours."

Details: Chaus added that a private house had also been damaged as a result of the attack. Its owner miraculously avoided injuries.

The police documented the consequences of the Russian attacks. Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

 
The body of a man in Chernihiv Oblast. Photo: National Police

Subjects: Chernihiv Oblast attack war casualties
