Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, reported two explosions in the city on 1 April.

Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Quote from Andriushchenko: "Local chats report explosions in Livoberezhnyi and Kalmiuskyi districts. We are monitoring the situation."

