Woman injured in Russian attack on Vovchansk
Monday, 1 April 2024, 15:19
Russian troops struck the town of Vovchansk in Chuhuiv district (Kharkiv Oblast) on Monday afternoon (1 April), injuring a woman, 27.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: The official stated that the attack took place at 13:20 on 1 April.
The Russians struck residential buildings in the town.
A woman suffered shrapnel injuries. She was hospitalised.
Background:
- On 31 March, Russian forces also targeted Vovchansk. They carried out airstrikes on the town.
- In addition, Russian mortars and artillery bombarded Vovchansk.
