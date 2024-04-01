All Sections
Woman injured in Russian attack on Vovchansk

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 1 April 2024, 15:19
The entrance to the town of Vovchansk: Photo: Oleksandra Novosel, Suspilne Kharkiv, a Kharkiv-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Russian troops struck the town of Vovchansk in Chuhuiv district (Kharkiv Oblast) on Monday afternoon (1 April), injuring a woman, 27.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The official stated that the attack took place at 13:20 on 1 April.

The Russians struck residential buildings in the town.

A woman suffered shrapnel injuries. She was hospitalised.

Background:

  • On 31 March, Russian forces also targeted Vovchansk. They carried out airstrikes on the town.
  • In addition, Russian mortars and artillery bombarded Vovchansk.

