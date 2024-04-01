Russians hit Kharkiv with guided bombs, causing destruction: buses, lorry and car on fire

The Russians attacked the city of Kharkiv with guided bombs late in the evening on 31 March, damaging an educational institution, a student accommodation building and a residential building, as well as burning buses, a lorry and a car.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration

Quote: "Two buses, a lorry and a car were burning in Kharkiv as a result of a guided bomb attack at 22:28 on 31 March. The educational institution building was partially destroyed and the roof of the student accommodation building and a residential building were damaged. There were no casualties."

Advertisement:

Details: Artillery and mortar fire hit approximately 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and others. Airstrikes targeted the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Kharkiv, Borshchova, Vovchansk, Petropavlivka, Kotliarivka, Cherneshchyna and Pershotravneve.

A Russian guided bomb damaged the monument to the Warriors of the Second World War, the facade of a public institution and a car in the village of Borova in the Izium district. There were no casualties.

The Russians used a Shahed drone to attack the city of Chuhuiv on the night of 31 March - 1 April. No casualties were reported.

Support UP or become our patron!

