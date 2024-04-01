Russians attack on 6 fronts, 53 combat clashes take place over past day – Ukrainian General Staff

The Russians are trying to put pressure along the entire line of contact; in total, they launched 22 missile strikes and 79 airstrikes and fired 97 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 1 April

Quote from the General Staff: "A total of 53 combat clashes took place at the front line over the past day. The Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again at night, using three Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed two UAVs."

Details: Over the past day, the following settlements came under airstrikes: Oleksandrivka (Sumy Oblast); Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Kharkiv, Borshchova, Vovchansk, Petropavlivka, Kotliarivka, Cherneshchyna and Pershotravneve (Kharkiv Oblast); Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Terny, Yampolivka, Chasiv Yar, Rozdolivka, Umanske, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Orlivka, Novomyhailivka, Pobieda, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Huliaipole and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks in the vicinity of Terny (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Ivaivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to improve their tactical situation.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks near Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and east of Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 22 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians carried out two attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians did not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River and attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops there twice.

At the same time, over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force struck 11 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated and three anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three UAV ground control stations, one air defence system, one electronic warfare system and one artillery piece belonging to the Russians.

