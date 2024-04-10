Zelenskyy on Taurus missiles: Scholz fears nuclear threats, but this won't save the world

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is refusing to supply Taurus cruise missiles because of nuclear threats, but he has emphasised that this will not protect the world from a nuclear threat from Russia.

Source: an interview by Zelenskyy with the German outlet Bild

Details: Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs weapons to survive and he "just doesn't understand why we don't get these weapons".

The president was referring to German Taurus missiles, as well as US short-range ATACMS missiles and F-16 fighter jets.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I don’t think the issue is that simple. As far as I understand it, the Chancellor says that Germany is not a nuclear power and that this is the most powerful weapons system in Germany. And Scholz cannot leave his country without this weapons system."

More details: Asked whether the failure to supply Tauruses had anything to do with Putin's nuclear threats, Zelenskyy replied that it does. He added: "But I don't think this will protect the world from a nuclear threat from Russia."

In the interview, Zelenskyy also made it clear that Ukrainians are now pinning their hopes on the billion-dollar aid package from the United States, which has been held up for months by Republicans in Congress.

The president also said that he did not rule out a major Russian offensive on Kharkiv, as the invaders attempted to do that at the start of the war.

At the same time, Zelenskyy acknowledged that Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure have been successful.

And he is proud that Ukrainians are achieving great military success with their drones.

