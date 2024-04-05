All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US and Germany do not support Ukraine's accession to NATO – Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Integration

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 5 April 2024, 22:27
US and Germany do not support Ukraine's accession to NATO – Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Integration
Olha Stefanishyna: Photo: Getty Images

Absolutely all allies support the decision to invite Ukraine to NATO at the summit in Washington, except for the United States and Germany, said Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: The New York Times reported that the United States and Germany have not changed their position on inviting Ukraine to join NATO, so this will not happen at the summit in Washington.

Advertisement:

Stefanishyna reported that the purpose of this article was to prepare NATO countries and Ukraine for which decisions to expect or not to expect at the upcoming NATO summit.

However, Stefanishyna said that the agenda of issues related to Ukraine is also determined by Ukraine. She emphasised that for Ukraine, the issue of an invitation to NATO is on the agenda and "it will be on the agenda as long as it takes until this decision is made."

Quote: "The format of the invitation was proposed by Ukraine itself, as a legal guarantee of joining NATO. It is on the agenda. Absolutely all allies support this decision except for two.

Since this information has become public, the US and Germany are now trying to draw attention to other sceptical allies, such as Hungary and Slovakia. But the key position is of these two countries (Germany and the US – ed.)."

Details: Stefanishyna said that the US and Germany are sceptical about inviting Ukraine to NATO because it is no longer just talk, but a real decision.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOUSAGermany
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
NATO
NATO Deputy Secretary General anticipates surge in Russian cyberattacks and disinformation amid EU elections
NATO Secretary General says Ukraine will have to decide which compromises it will accept in war with Russia – BBC
NATO chief confident Alliance will reach agreement on Ukraine military support fund by July – BBC
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: