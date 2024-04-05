US and Germany do not support Ukraine's accession to NATO – Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Integration

Absolutely all allies support the decision to invite Ukraine to NATO at the summit in Washington, except for the United States and Germany, said Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: The New York Times reported that the United States and Germany have not changed their position on inviting Ukraine to join NATO, so this will not happen at the summit in Washington.

Stefanishyna reported that the purpose of this article was to prepare NATO countries and Ukraine for which decisions to expect or not to expect at the upcoming NATO summit.

However, Stefanishyna said that the agenda of issues related to Ukraine is also determined by Ukraine. She emphasised that for Ukraine, the issue of an invitation to NATO is on the agenda and "it will be on the agenda as long as it takes until this decision is made."

Quote: "The format of the invitation was proposed by Ukraine itself, as a legal guarantee of joining NATO. It is on the agenda. Absolutely all allies support this decision except for two.

Since this information has become public, the US and Germany are now trying to draw attention to other sceptical allies, such as Hungary and Slovakia. But the key position is of these two countries (Germany and the US – ed.)."

Details: Stefanishyna said that the US and Germany are sceptical about inviting Ukraine to NATO because it is no longer just talk, but a real decision.

