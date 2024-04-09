All Sections
Ukraine to receive 20 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles from Germany

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 9 April 2024, 13:45
Marder infantry fighting vehicles. Stock photo: Getty Images

The German government has instructed the Rheinmetall defence industry company to supply 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Rheinmetall company’s website

Details: The order was placed in March 2024, with the cost unspecified, although it is noted to be a two-digit figure in millions of euros.

This new batch is planned for delivery in 2024. Rheinmetall has already supplied a three-digit number of Marder infantry fighting vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine through direct deliveries and circular exchange programmes.

The 1A3 Marder version, ordered now, is also equipped with an integrated laser rangefinder, allowing for effective and precise target destruction. The first 20 such infantry fighting vehicles were delivered to Ukraine on behalf of the German government in March 2023. Since then, several batches have been delivered, each measured by two-digit figures.

Rheinmetall acquired the capital-repaired BMP 1A3 Marder from the Bundeswehr. The company began the capital repair of BMPs for immediate deployment at its own expense in the spring of 2022. Since then, relevant works have been carried out at Rheinmetall plants in Unterlüß and Kassel.

The Marder infantry fighting vehicle, developed for the Bundeswehr and still in operation there, is one of the most proven weapon systems of its kind in the world. Over its existence, the vehicle has undergone multiple upgrades to enhance its combat effectiveness.

The Bundeswehr's arsenal currently includes over 300 Puma infantry fighting vehicles, representing the latest generation of this type of combat vehicle, gradually replacing the Marder infantry fighting vehicles in the German army's arsenal.

Background:

  • At the end of March, Germany announced a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, which includes artillery and tank ammunition, drones, and demining vehicles.
  • Before that, Germany announced that it had prepared a new military aid package for Ukraine estimated at €500 million.

