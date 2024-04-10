All Sections
Kharkiv Mayor confident that Russians will not enter Kharkiv

Sevgil Musaieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 April 2024, 12:03
Ihor Terekhov. photo - Ukrainska Pravda

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov is confident that Russian occupation forces will not be able to reach the city, as the Kremlin's propaganda has been threatening Ukrainians in the recent weeks.

Source: Terekhov in a report by Ukrainska Pravda from Kharkiv

Details: When asked by Ukrainska Pravda whether Terekhov had a plan B in case the Russians come to Kharkiv, the mayor replied.

Quote: "They won't come to Kharkiv. Stop it! I'm sure of this."

Details: Kharkiv's mayor emphasised that the Defence Forces, the authorities and the people of Kharkiv would defend it until the end.

Terekhov said that he did not leave the city during the first Russian attempt to capture it, and he does not intend to leave it in the future. 

Background:

  • Meduza, a Russian media outlet based in Latvia, cited sources close to Kremlin and reported that Russian "political elites" think it is possible that Russia and its ruler Vladimir Putin might try to capture Kharkiv and gradually end the so-called "special military operation" [as the Russians call the war in Ukraine – ed.].
  • Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the Ukrainian military is carrying out large-scale work on fortification of territories where Russian forces may launch an offensive. He has also said that an attack on Kharkiv would be a fatal mistake for Russia.
  • Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that despite continuous Russian attacks on Kharkiv, neither the city officials, nor the military deem evacuation of civilians necessary at this time.
  • The Defence Forces of Ukraine have not seen formation of any Russian assault groups for repeated attacks on Ukraine. Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence says the Russians are trying to sow panic in Ukraine by spreading misinformation about "an offensive on Kharkiv".
  • UK media outlet The Economist, with reference to military sources in Kyiv, assumes that Russia decided to turn the city of Kharkiv into a "grey zone" uninhabitable for civilians.

Subjects: Kharkivwar
