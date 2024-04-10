Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils advanced technology enhancing drone capabilities

The Defence Ministry of Ukraine has signed a memorandum on developing the innovative technology UA DroneID, the feature within the DELTA ecosystem, which will help identify both friendly and hostile drones. It has already been tested in combat conditions against strike drones.

Source: Defence Ministry; Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Quote from Kateryna Chernohorenko, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defence for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalisation: "This solution is unique both in terms of development and in terms of civilian-military cooperation for the sake of innovation. We are working to ensure that the DELTA product ecosystem fully meets the needs of servicemen. The integrated technology will help minimise friendly fire, preserve more of our drones, and analyse the drone usage."

Details: The defence ministry signed the memorandum with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Aerorozvidka NGO, and the Cossack Labs company. Previously, the Ministry of Defence Innovation Center presented the drone integration technology to NATO countries through the DELTA system.

Reportedly, the application of UA DroneID allows for increased safety and mission effectiveness, providing situational awareness on the battlefield during task execution. Furthermore, the technology within the DELTA system will also open up numerous possibilities for analysing the drone usage – for instance, planning which drones are best suited for striking specific targets.

"Ukraine is the first country facing a robotic war. Continuous technological development will help enhance the efficiency of drones and remove humans from the battlefield," emphasised Chernohorenko.

Note: DELTA is a unique ecosystem of military products built to NATO standards. It enables real-time battlefield visualisation and displays air, ground, and naval situations on a digital map. The system also includes messenger and streaming capabilities, allowing real-time communication within a secure network and live-streaming from UAVs. The system facilitates information exchange within units, brigades, and, when necessary, with allies.

