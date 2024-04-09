All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO believes Ukraine used drones to destroy most Russian tanks in recent months

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 9 April 2024, 19:44
NATO believes Ukraine used drones to destroy most Russian tanks in recent months
Illustrative photo of the FPV drone. Photo: Getty Images

More than two-thirds of the Russian tanks that were destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers over the past few months were destroyed using first-person-view (FPV) drones, which shows that Kyiv has been relying on this particular weapon more and more amidst the acute shortage of artillery ammunition.

Source: Foreign Policy, citing an official representative of NATO, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Foreign Policy article says the FPV drones used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine score low on efficiency. They are equipped with cheap cameras which makes it harder to aim at night or in cloudy weather, and often carry improvised explosive devices, which sometimes explode in mid-air or fail to detonate at all.

Advertisement:

The analysts Foreign Policy spoke to believe that FPV drone attacks on Russian tanks give mixed results.

Rob Lee, a senior fellow in the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia program, says the overall accuracy of FPV drones is less than 50%, and in some cases as many as 10 or more drones are needed to destroy a tank.

At the same time, Lee says, Russia is running out of armoured vehicles and tanks, so if this continues in the combat zone, Moscow may lose its numerical superiority, which would make conducting its own offensive operations in the future more difficult.

"The issue is that Russia’s getting a lot of manpower," Lee added.

Background:

At the beginning of the year, UK Defence Intelligence analysed the impact of FPV drones on the situation on the left bank of Kherson Oblast and explained why it is difficult for the Russian occupiers to counteract them.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOdrones
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
NATO
"Russian cottage houses" rented for military in Sweden and Norway during NATO exercises
NATO Deputy Secretary General anticipates surge in Russian cyberattacks and disinformation amid EU elections
NATO Secretary General says Ukraine will have to decide which compromises it will accept in war with Russia – BBC
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: