Ukraine's air defence downs Russian missile in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 18:21
The air defence forces of Ukraine have shot down a Russian Kh-59 guided aerial missile in the sky over Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Skhid (East) Air Command
Details: At 15:28, the Air Force reported on social media about a missile threat for Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
Advertisement:
At 15:51, an all-clear was given.
Later, it was reported about a downed Kh-59 missile.
Support UP or become our patron!