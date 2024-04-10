Ukraine's air defence downs Russian missile in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The air defence forces of Ukraine have shot down a Russian Kh-59 guided aerial missile in the sky over Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Skhid (East) Air Command

Details: At 15:28, the Air Force reported on social media about a missile threat for Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

At 15:51, an all-clear was given.

Later, it was reported about a downed Kh-59 missile.

