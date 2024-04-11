All Sections
Kremlin claims they "would like" to negotiate

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 11 April 2024, 14:22
Kremlin claims they would like to negotiate
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia "would like" to participate in negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine.

Source: Russian Interfax, citing the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov

Quote: "We have repeatedly stated that, of course, a negotiating process without Russia is senseless; essentially, it's a futile negotiation process. President Putin has repeatedly emphasised that we are open to negotiations, and we would like to negotiate to achieve our goals. However, under the conditions where the Ukrainians have effectively prohibited this negotiation process, we do not see any horizon ahead yet."

Details: Regarding the conditions under which Moscow is willing to participate in the summit in Switzerland where a discussion of the Ukrainian Peace Formula is planned, Peskov stated that "first, we need to understand what is being discussed there, what the Peace Formula is about".

Background:

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is supposedly ready for a peaceful solution to the war it has unleashed against Ukraine, but only on condition that the territories it has captured will be taken into account and Moscow is provided with guarantees.
  • On 9 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that some "representatives of continents" will brief Russia on the details of the peace plan developed at the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Subjects: RussiawarUkraine
