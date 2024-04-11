All Sections
Bild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 11 April 2024, 16:15
A Patriot air defence system. Stock photo: Getty Images

Bild journalist Julian Röpcke, who has been following the fighting in Ukraine, says that Ukraine has run out of missiles for the Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems.

Source: Röpcke on Twitter (X)

Details: Röpcke said he had warned about this a few weeks ago.

"Ukraine has run out of Patriot and Iris-T missiles. Also, most other stocks of air defence means are depleted or destroyed," he wrote.

Röpcke added that Western countries have hundreds of systems and thousands of missiles that Ukraine needs in their warehouses.

Update: Röpcke later tweeted: "I would rather not say Ukraine has zero Patriot missiles," adding that a source had told him the current number two weeks ago.

"I won't reveal it, of course. But the number was so small, it must be close to nothing now," he wrote.

Background:

  • On the night of 10-11 April, Russia launched a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure: air defence destroyed 57 of the 82 aerial targets launched by the Russians.
  • Ukraine’s Air Force managed to shoot down 18 of the 42 missiles launched. They were unable to shoot down six Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles.
  • The Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast was completely destroyed by the Russian attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: air defenceUkraine
