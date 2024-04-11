All Sections
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian attack: No place for Patriots other than Ukraine

Thursday, 11 April 2024, 14:34
Dmytro Kuleba. Stock photo: Getty Images

Following Russia's large-scale air attack on Ukraine on the night of 10-11 April, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has once again called on Ukraine’s partner countries to provide Kyiv with Patriot air defence systems.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba pointed out that 6 of the 80 missiles and drones that Russia launched, primarily targeting critical civilian infrastructure, were ballistic missiles.

"Ukraine remains the only country in the world facing ballistic strikes. There is currently no other place for Patriots to be," Kuleba noted.

Kuleba said he was confident that if those who are responsible for providing these systems to Ukraine spent at least one night in Kharkiv, all the necessary decisions would be made quickly.

"And I would be ready to go together with them," he declared.

Background:

  • Earlier, after Russia's large-scale air attack on the night of 10-11 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukraine’s partner countries to accelerate efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.
  • He said that although some of the attack drones and missiles were shot down, some still hit critical infrastructure in a number of oblasts. 
  • Kuleba spoke with Ukraine’s allies on Wednesday about the details of negotiations on the supply of Patriot air defence systems.
  • Kuleba explained the change in Ukraine's tone on the issue of receiving air defence systems from Western partners, saying that "soft and quiet diplomacy hasn’t worked". He said he hoped his new style of tough diplomacy would help bring about a breakthrough.

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

