Russian nighttime attack: fires break out at power facilities in Lviv, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia oblasts – photo

As a result of the Russian large-scale attack, fires broke out at energy facilities in Lviv, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, and the debris of downed drones fell in the open in Mykolaiv Oblast. It was reported earlier that the Russians attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, the Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Quote from Kozytskyi: "Enemy cruise missiles of various types and UAVs attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv Oblast. These are a gas distribution infrastructure facility in Stryi district and an electricity substation in Chervonohrad district. Fires broke out. They were quickly extinguished by firefighters."

Details: Kozytskyi said that there were no casualties, and all critical infrastructure systems in Lviv Oblast are operating normally.

Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South reported that in Odesa Oblast, debris from downed drones caused a fire at a power facility; the fire was quickly extinguished, and no one was injured.

Quote from Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South: "The enemy fired missiles from tactical aircraft at Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The air defence forces destroyed two missiles, but unfortunately, there were strikes, too. An energy infrastructure facility was damaged in Zaporizhzhia district. The extent of the damage is being clarified, there was no information on casualties."

More details: In Mykolaiv Oblast, the wreckage of the downed drones fell in an open area. There was no information about the damage or casualties.

It is noted that the combat efforts on the Russian air targets lasted for more than 5 hours and 21 drones were destroyed in the country's south: 7 – in Odesa Oblast, 8 – in Mykolaiv Oblast, and 3 – in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblast each.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) reported that more than 200 rescuer workers, as well as over a hundred investigators, criminalists, and demolition experts, are working at the sites to eliminate the consequences of the large-scale attack since last night.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from SESU: "The enemy has fired more than 10 missiles on Kharkiv, and some areas of the city are experiencing power outages. The aftermath of the attack is also being addressed in Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv oblasts. Personnel and equipment from the State Emergency Service from neighbouring regions are involved."

Details: Reportedly, rescue workers are ready to promptly deploy mobile generator stations. Invincibility centres are operating at fire and rescue units and police units – with electricity and access to the network. At the same time, it is noted that traffic near the sites of attack clean-up may be restricted (invincibility centre is a warm-up point with Internet access, tea and coffee; thousands of such points have been established all over Ukraine-controlled territory since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion).

SESU reported that there are no casualties.

Svitlana Onyshchuk, the Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that several Russian air targets were destroyed in the Prykarpattia region.

Background:

Earlier, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 April; a fire broke out, and firefighters were extinguishing it.

The Russians also hit critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast 10 times.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kyiv oblasts on the night of 10-11 April.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of 10-11 April, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with missiles and 40 Shahed kamikaze drones, 37 of which were destroyed by air defence forces.

