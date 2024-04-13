All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit Zaporizhia Oblast 410 times in one day, causing destruction

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 13 April 2024, 07:36
Russians hit Zaporizhia Oblast 410 times in one day, causing destruction
Aftermath of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

The Russians have attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 410 times over the past day. At least eight settlements have been under Russian fire. The Russians also shelled Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with artillery twice.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Seventeen reports of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities being destroyed were received. No information about casualties was reported.

Advertisement:
  • Russian aircraft launched four strikes on the village of Robotyne;
  • A total of 128 UAVs of various modifications attacked the settlements of Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka and Chervonodniprovka;
  • A total of 22 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems targeted Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Malynivka;
  • A total of 256 artillery shells were fired on the territory of the settlements of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Novoselivka. 

Quote from Lysak: "The enemy shelled Nikopol district with artillery fire. Last night, the Russian army attacked Pokrovske hromada. Around midnight, Marhanets hromada [was under attack]. A total of about 15 shells hit there. The most important thing is that people are unharmed." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staffwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

Russians destroy agricultural products on their way to Asia and Africa in Odesa Oblast port

All News
General Staff
Russians carry out 19 unsuccessful assaults on Novopavlika front – General Staff report
Ukraine's General Staff reports on frontline rotation: "Thousands of soldiers sent to military units"
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
17:45
Georgia's ruling party says "foreign agents" bill can be repealed when Georgia is offered EU membership
17:37
Russians attack infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement: