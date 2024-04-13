Russians hit Zaporizhia Oblast 410 times in one day, causing destruction

The Russians have attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast 410 times over the past day. At least eight settlements have been under Russian fire. The Russians also shelled Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with artillery twice.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Seventeen reports of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities being destroyed were received. No information about casualties was reported.

Russian aircraft launched four strikes on the village of Robotyne;

A total of 128 UAVs of various modifications attacked the settlements of Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka and Chervonodniprovka;

A total of 22 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems targeted Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Malynivka;

A total of 256 artillery shells were fired on the territory of the settlements of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Novoselivka.

Quote from Lysak: "The enemy shelled Nikopol district with artillery fire. Last night, the Russian army attacked Pokrovske hromada. Around midnight, Marhanets hromada [was under attack]. A total of about 15 shells hit there. The most important thing is that people are unharmed." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]

