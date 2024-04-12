All Sections
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report

Iryna BalachukFriday, 12 April 2024, 07:50
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians launched a total of 54 missile strikes and 126 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 95 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 12 April

Quote: "The Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again at night. Ukraine's air defence assets and personnel destroyed 16 out of 17 Shahed attack UAVs.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the following areas: Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast); Sumy (Sumy Oblast); Borova (Kharkiv Oblast); Tverdokhlibove and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Pivdenne, Rozdolivka, Terny, Umanske, Karlivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, New-York, Semenivka, Netailove, Vremivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast); and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast)."

Details: Russian artillery fire targeted over 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

On the Bakhmut front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 29 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) as well as Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Klishchiivka, Verkhnokamianske and Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by their aircraft, attempted to improve their tactical positions.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Umanske, Pervomaiske and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by their aircraft, tried to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 26 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlement of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) five times.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces continued their attempts to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. They launched seven unsuccessful attacks on the area over the past day.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force hit 12 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and an anti-aircraft missile system.  

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an air defence system and two clusters of Russian military personnel.

Subjects: Donetsk OblastKherson OblastwarGeneral Staff
