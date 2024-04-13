All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Explosions rock Russian-occupied Luhansk – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 April 2024, 12:02
Explosions rock Russian-occupied Luhansk – video
Explosion in Luhansk. Screenshot: video by RIA Novosti

Two explosions have been heard in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk, with photos and videos of smoke over the city emerging online.

Source: News of Donbas news outlet; Donbas. Realities, a Donbas-related project of Radio Liberty; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RBC

Details: The Russians reported that the explosions supposedly occurred near a bus station.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate it was a missile attack.

Eyewitnesses posted photos of the column of smoke online.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Luhanskoccupationmissile strikeexplosion
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

Russians destroy agricultural products on their way to Asia and Africa in Odesa Oblast port

All News
Luhansk
Whole families of Yakuts and Buryats are brought to Luhansk Oblast "to do repairs"
Ukraine's Security Service behind car bomb killing of pro-Russian collaborator in Luhansk
Occupants say pro-Russian "council member" dies in explosion
RECENT NEWS
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
17:45
Georgia's ruling party says "foreign agents" bill can be repealed when Georgia is offered EU membership
17:37
Russians attack infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement: