Explosions rock Russian-occupied Luhansk – video

Explosion in Luhansk. Screenshot: video by RIA Novosti

Two explosions have been heard in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk, with photos and videos of smoke over the city emerging online.

Source: News of Donbas news outlet; Donbas. Realities, a Donbas-related project of Radio Liberty; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RBC

Details: The Russians reported that the explosions supposedly occurred near a bus station.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate it was a missile attack.

Eyewitnesses posted photos of the column of smoke online.

Support UP or become our patron!