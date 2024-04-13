Explosions rock Russian-occupied Luhansk – video
Saturday, 13 April 2024, 12:02
Two explosions have been heard in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk, with photos and videos of smoke over the city emerging online.
Source: News of Donbas news outlet; Donbas. Realities, a Donbas-related project of Radio Liberty; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RBC
Details: The Russians reported that the explosions supposedly occurred near a bus station.
Early reports indicate it was a missile attack.
Eyewitnesses posted photos of the column of smoke online.
