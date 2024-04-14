Russians destroy house in Kharkiv Oblast, 2 bodies pulled from under the rubble – photo

The Russians struck the village of Vesele in Lyptsi hromada in Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in the deaths of two civilians, on the evening of 13 April [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The strike occurred at around 21:00 on Saturday.

A private house was completely destroyed.

Two civilians, a man and a woman, were killed. Their bodies were pulled out from under the rubble.

