Air defence downs all 10 Russian-launched Shahed drones in Kharkiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 14 April 2024, 07:04
Air defence downs all 10 Russian-launched Shahed drones in Kharkiv Oblast
10 Shahed-131/136 type combat UAVs destroyed as of 07:00 on 14 April 2024. Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed all 10 Shahed drones launched on Kharkiv oblast on the night of 13-14 April.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram

Quote: "On the night of 13-14 April 2024, Russian occupiers launched an attack with 10 combat UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation, as well as four surface-to-air guided missiles S-300/S-400 from occupied Donetsk Oblast."

Details: The Air Force added that all Shahed drones were downed in Kharkiv Oblast by air defence missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Subjects: Shahed droneair defenceKharkiv Oblast
Advertisement: