Russia claims Ukraine carried out large-scale drone attack in Krasnodar Krai
Sunday, 14 April 2024, 09:21
The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that 10 drones attacked the Russian Federation, and all of them were allegedly downed.
Source: Russian Defence Ministry
Details: Ukraine allegedly attacked facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation on the morning of 14 April using aircraft-type UAVs.
Advertisement:
The Russians claim that all drones have been downed.
