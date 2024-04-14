All Sections
Russia claims Ukraine carried out large-scale drone attack in Krasnodar Krai

Roman Petrenko Sunday, 14 April 2024, 09:21
Russia claims Ukraine carried out large-scale drone attack in Krasnodar Krai
The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that 10 drones attacked the Russian Federation, and all of them were allegedly downed.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: Ukraine allegedly attacked facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation on the morning of 14 April using aircraft-type UAVs. 

The Russians claim that all drones have been downed.

Subjects: Russiadrones
