All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia may be planning large-scale offensive targeting 4 oblasts of Ukraine and Kharkiv – FT

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 April 2024, 17:49
Russia may be planning large-scale offensive targeting 4 oblasts of Ukraine and Kharkiv – FT
Russian military personnel near the Kremlin. Photo: AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Russia may be gearing up for a large-scale offensive in late spring or summer, intending to seize more territory in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Source: Financial Times, citing Ukrainian and Western officials

Details: The newspaper noted that Russia may be preparing for a large-scale offensive in late spring or summer in the hope of seizing more territory in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, which it has already partially occupied.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Officials in Kyiv are also concerned that Moscow might be planning an assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the north-east. It is mobilising hundreds of thousands of forces and pummelling the city with rockets in preparation."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warRussiamedia
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
war
At least 3 people killed and 4 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast: entire entrance of apartment building collapses – photo
Ukrainian forces capture three Russian soldiers tasked with covering Russian assault group with smoke screen – video
UK intelligence analyses laws adopted by Russia regarding Russian soldiers and their families
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: