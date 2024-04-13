Russia may be planning large-scale offensive targeting 4 oblasts of Ukraine and Kharkiv – FT

Russia may be gearing up for a large-scale offensive in late spring or summer, intending to seize more territory in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Source: Financial Times, citing Ukrainian and Western officials

Details: The newspaper noted that Russia may be preparing for a large-scale offensive in late spring or summer in the hope of seizing more territory in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, which it has already partially occupied.

Quote: "Officials in Kyiv are also concerned that Moscow might be planning an assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the north-east. It is mobilising hundreds of thousands of forces and pummelling the city with rockets in preparation."

