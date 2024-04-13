Russians blame Ukraine for "attempted arson attack" on government building in Russian city of Vladimir – photo, video

A man who supposedly tried to set fire to the regional government building has been detained in the Russian city of Vladimir. The Russians claimed he was "influenced by fraudsters from Ukraine".

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing local authorities and source

Details: On Saturday evening, the agency quoted a source as saying that a man who supposedly threw 3 Molotov cocktail bottles on the Vladimir Oblast government building was detained in Vladimir. No one has been injured in the incident.

Later, Vladimir Oblast authorities claimed that a man had been detained near the regional government building after he attempted to throw a can filled with a flammable mixture.

The governor of the region claimed that the motives of the attacker "who threw flammable containers on a car" near the Vladimir Oblast government building are being investigated.

Later, the governor of the region said that the man "was likely under the influence of fraudsters from Ukraine", the agency noted.

