All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians blame Ukraine for "attempted arson attack" on government building in Russian city of Vladimir – photo, video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 April 2024, 21:49
Russians blame Ukraine for attempted arson attack on government building in Russian city of Vladimir – photo, video
Vladimir Oblast government building on 13 April. Photo: local news outlet Vladimir News

A man who supposedly tried to set fire to the regional government building has been detained in the Russian city of Vladimir. The Russians claimed he was "influenced by fraudsters from Ukraine".

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing local authorities and source

Advertisement:

Details: On Saturday evening, the agency quoted a source as saying that a man who supposedly threw 3 Molotov cocktail bottles on the Vladimir Oblast government building was detained in Vladimir. No one has been injured in the incident.

Later, Vladimir Oblast authorities claimed that a man had been detained near the regional government building after he attempted to throw a can filled with a flammable mixture.

The governor of the region claimed that the motives of the attacker "who threw flammable containers on a car" near the Vladimir Oblast government building are being investigated.

Later, the governor of the region said that the man "was likely under the influence of fraudsters from Ukraine", the agency noted.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
Russia
Russia may be planning large-scale offensive targeting 4 oblasts of Ukraine and Kharkiv – FT
UK intelligence analyses laws adopted by Russia regarding Russian soldiers and their families
Russia recruits women from penal colonies to go to war
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: