Russians target port infrastructure in Kherson

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 April 2024, 10:24

The Russians targeted the port infrastructure of the city of Kherson on 13 April.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Over the past day, the Russian military targeted residential areas of settlements in Kherson Oblast, damaging a high-rise building and 17 houses. 

Hits on a preschool educational institution and the port infrastructure have been reported. Five people were injured in the attacks.

During the day, the Russians attacked Bertslav, Poniativka, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Berehove, Kozatske, Lvove, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Veletenske, Stanislav, Inzhenerne, Zymivnyk, Osokorivka, Havrylivka, Novovorontsovka, and the city of Kherson.

